The legendary Canadian Brass will perform in Alamogordo on Wednesday

Canadian Brass, widely considered the most famous brass ensemble in the world, has been entertaining audiences for 56 years with their signature sound and stunning technique, their ability to perform virtually any style of music – from baroque to opera to pop to jazz to rock and roll – and their playful rapport that brings audiences back to hear them again and again wherever they perform.

This Wednesday, Nov. 18, they’ll bring their engaging performance style to audiences in Alamogordo at the Flickinger Center for Performing Arts at 7 p.m.

Trumpet players Joe Burgstaller and Miki Sasaki grew up listening to the ensemble, and “idolizing the group. It was literally our dream to grow up and be in Canadian Brass and all of a sudden here we are,” Burstaller said in this interview with Intermezzo host Leora Zeitlin. For him, a Canadian Brass concert is “an event” and “every night is new. A new conversation with a new audience, and a new energy, and new and refreshed enthusiasm.”

Miki Sasaki added that when they stop out on stage, “It’s almost like you get to know the audience in that moment” because of the nature of each concert: “It’s so interactive, it’s fun, there’s music for everybody, including for us. It’s just as fun for us to be playing such a great variety of quality music.” Founding member Chuck Daellenbach still plays tuba with the ensemble, Keith Dyrda plays trombone and euphonium, and Jeff Nelson plays horn.

Listen to learn more about the group’s history, Burgstaller’s and Sasaki’s own musical backgrounds, and what’s in store on Wednesday, including a story about their own little operetta based on Georges Bizet’s “Carmen.”

Leora Zeitlin Canadian Brass trumpet players Joe Burgstaller and Miki Sasaki talk with Leora Zeitlin on a Zoom call.

All the musical clips feature Canadian Brass:

• The Beatles, “Penny Lane” (RCA cd #68970);

• Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, “Rondo Alla Turca,” from Piano Sonata in A, K. 331 (CBS/Sony cd #44545));

• J. S. Bach, Bebop Bach, based on Prelude No. 2, arranged by Luther Henderson (Opening Day cd #7371);

• Georges Bizet, “Overture” and “Toreador Song” from “Carmen” (RCA cd #5628).