Mesilla Valley Concert Band to premiere new work honoring Dr. Bill Clark

On Sunday, the Mesilla Valley Concert Band will give the world premiere of a new work composed in memory of and in honor of Dr. Bill Clark and his lifelong dedication to music as a conductor, teacher, musician, administrator – and as a great wit. The work, “Turns of Phrase,” was composed by Tom Davoren, a close friend of Dr. Michael Mapp, who succeeded Clark both as Director of Bands at NMSU and as conductor of the Mesilla Valley Concert Band.

Although Davoren did not know Clark, he talked with colleagues and musicians to hear stories about him, and was given a sheet of his famous witticisms. Several became the inspiration for the five movements of the new work, including “Percussion, that sounded like tennis shoes in a dryer,” and “Play like you’ve had six drinks.” In this interview with Intermezzo host Leora Zeitlin, Davoren said he understood that Clark “wanted to program music that connected with audiences, but he also believed in the canon of wind music,” and he was wholly dedicated to teaching students at all levels. The piece was written with all those factors in mind. “I’ve hopefully captured some of his character in this music.”

In the interview, Davoren and Mapp discuss the music, the process of developing the piece, the other works on the program, and respond to a clip of an interview with Bill Clark himself on Intermezzo some years ago. Davoren also discusses his own background; he grew up in Wales and has composed for such bands as the Central Band of the Royal Air Force and ‘The President’s Own’ United States Marine Band, and was composer-in-residence with the Band of the Welsh Guards. He now teaches at Benedictine College in Kansas.

The concert is Sunday, May 11, at 3 p.m. at the Atkinson Recital Hall and is free.