Scott Brocato:

All right, Bob, let's start with the story of Michell Germán and her family. They're back in El Paso after being released from ICE custody last Friday.

Bob Moore:

Yeah, we've talked about this case previously. So Michell is a senior at El Paso High School, very popular student. About a month ago, she, her little sister who's a student at Lamar Elementary, and their parents were arrested by ICE in what ICE has said is a "targeted operation" without explaining why this particular family was targeted and they were taken to a facility known as Dilley outside of Austin, which is the only place that ICE has to hold families in detention. And they were there for more than 20 days, which is a significant number because ICE has rules that it can't detain children for more than 20 days. And so Michell and her sister clearly exceeded that threshold.

So their lawyers kind of put pressure on them. There's a lot of public pressure because of the media coverage. And so earlier this week, or I guess at the end of last week, ICE decided to free them. The parents are wearing ankle monitors known as "alternative to detention." The family still has an immigration process to go through. They're seeking asylum. We know from history that only a relatively small percentage of people seeking asylum, especially in this age, receive it.

So their future is still very much uncertain, but it now looks at least like Michell will be able to graduate with her classmates at El Paso High this year and be back with her friends. It was a very emotional time for the students at the school having to deal with this. And Michell and her family said that support from them really helped them get through a difficult time.

Scott Brocato:

The next story: amid continuing enrollment declines, the Socorro ISD becomes the largest school district in El Paso County.

Bob Moore:

So literally forever in El Paso history, the largest school district has been the El Paso Independent School District, which is pretty much the historic core of the city. El Paso ISD's population has been in decline for more than a decade. Socorro, which is out on the eastern fringe, had seen pretty rapid growth until the last four years or so, and its population started to decline. And so now this year, because Socorro is declining a little bit less than El Paso, it surpassed El Paso ISD as the largest district, which is both a historic moment, but also a continuing warning sign of significant issues we have going forward in El Paso. We continue to see declining enrollment for all three of our largest districts: El Paso, Socorro, and Isleta, their rates of decline steepened this year.

So the challenge is getting worse. They're losing about 4% of their student population every year. It's starting out at the elementary level, but it's gonna start rippling through middle school and then high school. And it's gonna present a lot of challenges for the school districts, for taxpayers, and for the community in general as to how we manage these changes we're facing.

El Paso is not alone in this. Schools across the country, including in New Mexico, are facing the same challenges, largely driven by declining birth rates. Although in El Paso, immigration enforcement is probably adding to the challenges. I just mentioned one story of a family that was put in ICE detention. Other families have been deported or chosen to leave. That's also putting some pressure on enrollment too.

Scott Brocato:

And finally, Meta pledges $53 million to help El Paso Electric customers pay bills and lower energy costs.

Bob Moore:

So we've talked multiple times in the last few months about complaints about higher energy costs in El Paso, largely as a result of climate change. It's getting hotter, people are running their coolers longer. It's probably one of the biggest affordability challenges El Paso has.

So this week, Meta, which is building a massive data center here in El Paso that's politically proven to be very, very unpopular, announced that they'll make a donation to this fund that's managed by the El Paso Community Foundation to help El Paso Electric customers who are having difficulty paying their bills. The initial payment is about $15 million to pay down energy bills for people who can't afford it. But then there's also $2 million a year for the next 19 years in there that's meant to help weatherize homes and also deal with some affordability issues.

I suspect this is the first of a number of announcements Meta is going to make about investments it's making in the nonprofit sector in El Paso. Obviously, they are trying to get over some the political pressure that's being brought and you're seeing some of the similar things playing out with Project Jupiter and Doña Ana County, where they had offered to essentially reduce some bills for electric rate payers there although the county commissioners have been very resistant to that for a variety of reasons that we explain in our story.

Scott Brocato:

And where can folks find that story and more?

Bob Moore:

Stay up to date with all the most important news in our region at ElPasoMatters.org.