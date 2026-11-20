Scott Brocato:

All right, Bob, let's start with the first story about El Paso leaders looking for locals to land appointments as Gina Hinojosa prepares to govern Texas.

Bob Moore:

Yeah, we've talked over the last couple of weeks about the big changes coming to Texas as a result of the election. Democrats swept all of the statewide leadership positions and gained control of the House of Representatives, and this is a big change that's been more than three decades in coming. Republicans have controlled the state pretty much since 1994. And one result of that is that Democrats have largely been shut out of a lot of leadership positions, not just in the legislature, but in state boards and commissions that really make a lot of the decisions. We're talking things like University Boards of Regents, Parks and Wildlife Board, big things that shape El Paso.

And one of the things that Republicans have done while they've had power is they've tended to use those positions to reward big donors. And El Paso has benefited in some ways from that. A handful of major donors like Woody Hunt and Paul Foster have helped make sure El Pasoans have places on some of these key boards.

But now you have this big shift with Hinojosa coming in as governor. And so people in the community are already talking about, okay, what does El Paso need to do to get folks in line for some of these key positions? And it's going to take a while for this to unfold. It's not going to happen overnight. Many of these appointments require Senate approval. Republicans are still in control of the state Senate. And so governor elect Hinojosa is going to have to really be very deliberate in some of these key choices, especially around university regents positions.

But there's already efforts to identify people in El who might be able to serve on some of these key boards. The governor-elect has a website set up to accept applications and resumes from people who are interested. So this is an issue that I think we're going to be talking about quite a bit over the next year is what role will El Paso play in this emerging new state leadership?

Scott Brocato:

The next story involving El Paso city rep candidate Jesse Moreno, he's denying a domestic violence accusation as supporters back away.

Bob Moore:

Yeah, we talked about this last week. And at that point, he had not really addressed the heart of the issue, which is, you know, this former girlfriend said that he punched her in the face in December of 2025. And when we talked last week, he had just sort of put out a statement that recognized the seriousness of domestic violence that really didn't address the allegation. Subsequent to our conversation last week, he did come out and a very strong statement denying that he had ever struck his former girlfriend.

But the denial didn't do much to staunch the bleeding for him. His probably most important supporter in the first round of voting was a nonprofit group called the Amanecer People's Project, which champions progressive causes. They did an amount of independent spending for him, sending out about $9,000 worth of mailers promoting his candidacy, which was really probably the single biggest investment he had in his campaign against incumbent Art Fierro. But Amanecer came out last week and said, "We'll leave the door open for renewing our support later if our membership wants it, but for now, we're suspending our support." So that's kind of left him fairly isolated.

Still a lot of questions out there about, you know, what exactly happened. It's a question that voters ultimately will have to decide in the December 12th runoff. Obviously puts him in a very difficult position. As we've talked about before, there were two city council candidates that faced these kinds of allegations in this election. The first one, Arturo Alluin, only picked up 11% of the vote in his race for the District 8 seat. Moreno was probably in fairly good shape coming out of the first round of election because incumbents who don't crack 40% in the first round of voting tend not to do well in runoffs, and that was the position. that Art Fierro was in here. But this new allegation probably really scrambles the math on this. So this is probably going to be one of the most highly focused races of the upcoming runoff.

Scott Brocato:

And finally, Latino art is taking center stage in El Paso as artists gather to celebrate and challenge border perspectives.

Bob Moore:

Yeah, this is a great reminder of the important role that the El Paso/Juarez region plays in the Latino art movement across the country.

So we have two major events taking place at the same time, mostly a coincidence, but again, it's a reflection of the importance of this region. The College of Liberal Arts at the University of Texas at El Paso is hosting an event called Latino Art Now, runs through Saturday. mostly at the downtown museum complex. And the theme of the event is Radiantes Fronteras, or Radiant Borders, and it's meant to challenge participants to question the physical, political, cultural, and metaphorical borders. So really good conversation.

And then secondly, there's another event that's going on here called SUTURA: Binational Art Encounter, that's running through Sunday at venues throughout El Paso and Juarez, and it's a gathering of artists from Texas to California on both sides of the border, exploring these themes of what art tells us about the border region.

Scott Brocato:

And where can folks read about those stories and more?

Bob Moore:

Stay up to date with all the most important news in our region at elpasomatters.org.