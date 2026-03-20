Borderland reassesses César Chávez legacy amid abuse allegations and more By KRWG News and Partners Published March 20, 2026 at 8:45 AM MDT Listen • 7:24 (Corrie Boudreaux/El Paso Matters) Handball courts at Ascarate Park feature a mural that depicts Chicano labor rights leader César Chávez, March 18, 2026. Chávez, who died in 1993, was recently accused of abusing and raping girls and women during the height of the farm workers' movement. El Paso Matters President and CEO Bob Moore covers top stories each week.