New Mexico COVID-19 update: 4,688 new cases, 20 more deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 4,688 additional COVID-19 cases and 20 more deaths. The 7-day positivity rate has fallen to 20.7%. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases from Saturday, February 5 through Monday, February 7 are:

1371 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

108 new cases in Chaves County

52 new cases in Cibola County

12 new cases in Colfax County

94 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in De Baca County

829 new cases in Doña Ana County

92 new cases in Eddy County

49 new cases in Grant County

9 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Harding County

4 new cases in Hidalgo County

87 new cases in Lea County

17 new cases in Lincoln County

23 new cases in Los Alamos County

65 new cases in Luna County

237 new cases in McKinley County

9 new cases in Mora County

208 new cases in Otero County

8 new cases in Quay County

104 new cases in Rio Arriba County

45 new cases in Roosevelt County

313 new cases in Sandoval County

358 new cases in San Juan County

52 new cases in San Miguel County

230 new cases in Santa Fe County

19 new cases in Sierra County

23 new cases in Socorro County

40 new cases in Taos County

28 new cases in Torrance County

7 new cases in Union County

137 new cases in Valencia County

21 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

9 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

The Department of Health on Monday reported twenty- additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Fourteen recent deaths:

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County.

A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Otero County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo.

A female in her 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the BeeHive Homes in Rio Rancho.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Six* deaths > 30 days:

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County.

A female in her 90s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 30s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,555.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, Feb. 7 are:

87121 – 210

88001 – 138

88310 – 138

87114 – 132

87124 – 131

87120 – 130

87401 – 119

88012 – 118

87105 – 117

88005 – 103

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 494,368 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 139,486

Catron County: 387

Chaves County: 20,938

Cibola County: 6,505

Colfax County: 2,291

Curry County: 12,134

De Baca County: 537

Doña Ana County: 60,215

Eddy County: 16,561

Grant County: 6,173

Guadalupe County: 1,025

Harding County: 73

Hidalgo County: 1,021

Lea County: 18,839

Lincoln County: 4,991

Los Alamos County: 2,478

Luna County: 6,416

McKinley County: 24,675

Mora County: 713

Otero County: 12,737

Quay County: 1,932

Rio Arriba County: 9,457

Roosevelt County: 4,772

Sandoval County: 31,450

San Juan County: 38,705

San Miguel County: 5,385

Santa Fe County: 26,632

Sierra County: 1,933

Socorro County: 3,637

Taos County: 5,067

Torrance County: 2,542

Union County: 740

Valencia County: 17,615

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 538

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 605

Otero County Processing Center: 881

Torrance County Detention Facility: 386

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 458

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 259

Lea County Correctional Facility: 896

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 216

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 187

Otero County Prison Facility: 588

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 260

Roswell Correctional Center: 368

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 294

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 99

As of today, there are 565 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 361,015 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare And Rehabilitation

Atria Vista Del Rio

Avamere Rio Rancho

Bear Canyon

Beehive Homes Of Edgewood

Beehive Homes, Alamogordo

Bloomfield Nursing And Rehabilitation Center

Blue Horizon Assisted Living

Casa Del Sol

Casa Maria Healthcare Center And Pecos Valley Rehabilitation

Clayton Nursing Home

Clovis Healthcare

Desert Gardens

Desert Peaks Assisted Living And Memory Care

Fort Bayard Medical Center

Genesis Silver City Care Center

Good Life Senior Living & Memory Care, Los Lentes

Good Samaritan Betty Dare

Good Samaritan Las Cruces

Lakeview Christian Home

Las Palomas

Lifecare Farmington

Mission Arch Center

Neighborhood In Rio Rancho (The)

New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute (Meadows)

Odeila Healthcare

Princeton Place

Red Rocks Care Center

Retreat Gardens

Rio Rancho Center

Rio Vista

San Juan Center

Sandia View Cotton Wood

St Anthonys

Sunset Villa

Sunshine Assisted Living

The Rehabilitation Center Of Albuquerque

The Rio At Las Estancias

Uptown Rehab

Watermark At Cherry Hills

Woodmark At Uptown

***This reported data is a total of Saturday 2/5, Sunday 2/6, & Monday 2/7***

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.

Information from the New Mexico Department of Health.