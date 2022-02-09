New Mexico COVID-19 update: 4,688 new cases, 20 more deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 4,688 additional COVID-19 cases and 20 more deaths. The 7-day positivity rate has fallen to 20.7%. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases from Saturday, February 5 through Monday, February 7 are:
- 1371 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 108 new cases in Chaves County
- 52 new cases in Cibola County
- 12 new cases in Colfax County
- 94 new cases in Curry County
- 3 new cases in De Baca County
- 829 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 92 new cases in Eddy County
- 49 new cases in Grant County
- 9 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Harding County
- 4 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 87 new cases in Lea County
- 17 new cases in Lincoln County
- 23 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 65 new cases in Luna County
- 237 new cases in McKinley County
- 9 new cases in Mora County
- 208 new cases in Otero County
- 8 new cases in Quay County
- 104 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 45 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 313 new cases in Sandoval County
- 358 new cases in San Juan County
- 52 new cases in San Miguel County
- 230 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 19 new cases in Sierra County
- 23 new cases in Socorro County
- 40 new cases in Taos County
- 28 new cases in Torrance County
- 7 new cases in Union County
- 137 new cases in Valencia County
- 21 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 9 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center
- 5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County
The Department of Health on Monday reported twenty- additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
Fourteen recent deaths:
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County.
- A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Otero County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo.
- A female in her 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the BeeHive Homes in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
Six* deaths > 30 days:
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County.
- A female in her 90s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 30s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,555.
*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, Feb. 7 are:
- 87121 – 210
- 88001 – 138
- 88310 – 138
- 87114 – 132
- 87124 – 131
- 87120 – 130
- 87401 – 119
- 88012 – 118
- 87105 – 117
- 88005 – 103
Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 494,368 COVID-19 cases:
- Bernalillo County: 139,486
- Catron County: 387
- Chaves County: 20,938
- Cibola County: 6,505
- Colfax County: 2,291
- Curry County: 12,134
- De Baca County: 537
- Doña Ana County: 60,215
- Eddy County: 16,561
- Grant County: 6,173
- Guadalupe County: 1,025
- Harding County: 73
- Hidalgo County: 1,021
- Lea County: 18,839
- Lincoln County: 4,991
- Los Alamos County: 2,478
- Luna County: 6,416
- McKinley County: 24,675
- Mora County: 713
- Otero County: 12,737
- Quay County: 1,932
- Rio Arriba County: 9,457
- Roosevelt County: 4,772
- Sandoval County: 31,450
- San Juan County: 38,705
- San Miguel County: 5,385
- Santa Fe County: 26,632
- Sierra County: 1,933
- Socorro County: 3,637
- Taos County: 5,067
- Torrance County: 2,542
- Union County: 740
- Valencia County: 17,615
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 538
- Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 605
- Otero County Processing Center: 881
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 386
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 458
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 259
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 896
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 216
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 187
- Otero County Prison Facility: 588
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 260
- Roswell Correctional Center: 368
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 294
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 99
As of today, there are 565 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 361,015 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare And Rehabilitation
- Atria Vista Del Rio
- Avamere Rio Rancho
- Bear Canyon
- Beehive Homes Of Edgewood
- Beehive Homes, Alamogordo
- Bloomfield Nursing And Rehabilitation Center
- Blue Horizon Assisted Living
- Casa Del Sol
- Casa Maria Healthcare Center And Pecos Valley Rehabilitation
- Clayton Nursing Home
- Clovis Healthcare
- Desert Gardens
- Desert Peaks Assisted Living And Memory Care
- Fort Bayard Medical Center
- Genesis Silver City Care Center
- Good Life Senior Living & Memory Care, Los Lentes
- Good Samaritan Betty Dare
- Good Samaritan Las Cruces
- Lakeview Christian Home
- Las Palomas
- Lifecare Farmington
- Mission Arch Center
- Neighborhood In Rio Rancho (The)
- New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute (Meadows)
- Odeila Healthcare
- Princeton Place
- Red Rocks Care Center
- Retreat Gardens
- Rio Rancho Center
- Rio Vista
- San Juan Center
- Sandia View Cotton Wood
- St Anthonys
- Sunset Villa
- Sunshine Assisted Living
- The Rehabilitation Center Of Albuquerque
- The Rio At Las Estancias
- Uptown Rehab
- Watermark At Cherry Hills
- Woodmark At Uptown
***This reported data is a total of Saturday 2/5, Sunday 2/6, & Monday 2/7***
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
- Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
- Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
- Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
- Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.
Information from the New Mexico Department of Health.