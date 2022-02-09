© 2022 KRWG
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 4,688 new cases, 20 more deaths

Published February 8, 2022 at 10:21 AM MST
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 4,688 additional COVID-19 cases and 20 more deaths. The 7-day positivity rate has fallen to 20.7%. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases from Saturday, February 5 through Monday, February 7 are:

  • 1371 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Catron County
  • 108 new cases in Chaves County
  • 52 new cases in Cibola County
  • 12 new cases in Colfax County
  • 94 new cases in Curry County
  • 3 new cases in De Baca County
  • 829 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 92 new cases in Eddy County
  • 49 new cases in Grant County
  • 9 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Harding County
  • 4 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 87 new cases in Lea County
  • 17 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 23 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 65 new cases in Luna County
  • 237 new cases in McKinley County
  • 9 new cases in Mora County
  • 208 new cases in Otero County
  • 8 new cases in Quay County
  • 104 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 45 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 313 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 358 new cases in San Juan County
  • 52 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 230 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 19 new cases in Sierra County
  • 23 new cases in Socorro County
  • 40 new cases in Taos County
  • 28 new cases in Torrance County
  • 7 new cases in Union County
  • 137 new cases in Valencia County
  • 21 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
  • 13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
  • 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
  • 9 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center
  • 5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

The Department of Health on Monday reported twenty- additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Fourteen recent deaths:

  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County.
  • A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Otero County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo.
  • A female in her 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the BeeHive Homes in Rio Rancho.
  • A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Six* deaths > 30 days:

  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County.
  • A female in her 90s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 30s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,555.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, Feb. 7 are:

  • 87121 – 210
  • 88001 – 138
  • 88310 – 138
  • 87114 – 132
  • 87124 – 131
  • 87120 – 130
  • 87401 – 119
  • 88012 – 118
  • 87105 – 117
  • 88005 – 103

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 494,368 COVID-19 cases:

  • Bernalillo County: 139,486
  • Catron County: 387
  • Chaves County: 20,938
  • Cibola County: 6,505
  • Colfax County: 2,291
  • Curry County: 12,134
  • De Baca County: 537
  • Doña Ana County: 60,215
  • Eddy County: 16,561
  • Grant County: 6,173
  • Guadalupe County: 1,025
  • Harding County: 73
  • Hidalgo County: 1,021
  • Lea County: 18,839
  • Lincoln County: 4,991
  • Los Alamos County: 2,478
  • Luna County: 6,416
  • McKinley County: 24,675
  • Mora County: 713
  • Otero County: 12,737
  • Quay County: 1,932
  • Rio Arriba County: 9,457
  • Roosevelt County: 4,772
  • Sandoval County: 31,450
  • San Juan County: 38,705
  • San Miguel County: 5,385
  • Santa Fe County: 26,632
  • Sierra County: 1,933
  • Socorro County: 3,637
  • Taos County: 5,067
  • Torrance County: 2,542
  • Union County: 740
  • Valencia County: 17,615

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

  • Cibola County Correctional Center: 538
  • Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 605
  • Otero County Processing Center: 881
  • Torrance County Detention Facility: 386

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

  • Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 458
  • Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 259
  • Lea County Correctional Facility: 896
  • Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 216
  • Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 187
  • Otero County Prison Facility: 588
  • Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 260
  • Roswell Correctional Center: 368
  • Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 294
  • Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271
  • Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 99

As of today, there are 565 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 361,015 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

  • Albuquerque Heights Healthcare And Rehabilitation
  • Atria Vista Del Rio
  • Avamere Rio Rancho
  • Bear Canyon
  • Beehive Homes Of Edgewood
  • Beehive Homes, Alamogordo
  • Bloomfield Nursing And Rehabilitation Center
  • Blue Horizon Assisted Living
  • Casa Del Sol
  • Casa Maria Healthcare Center And Pecos Valley Rehabilitation
  • Clayton Nursing Home
  • Clovis Healthcare
  • Desert Gardens
  • Desert Peaks Assisted Living And Memory Care
  • Fort Bayard Medical Center
  • Genesis Silver City Care Center
  • Good Life Senior Living & Memory Care, Los Lentes
  • Good Samaritan Betty Dare
  • Good Samaritan Las Cruces
  • Lakeview Christian Home
  • Las Palomas
  • Lifecare Farmington
  • Mission Arch Center
  • Neighborhood In Rio Rancho (The)
  • New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute (Meadows)
  • Odeila Healthcare
  • Princeton Place
  • Red Rocks Care Center
  • Retreat Gardens
  • Rio Rancho Center
  • Rio Vista
  • San Juan Center
  • Sandia View Cotton Wood
  • St Anthonys
  • Sunset Villa
  • Sunshine Assisted Living
  • The Rehabilitation Center Of Albuquerque
  • The Rio At Las Estancias
  • Uptown Rehab
  • Watermark At Cherry Hills
  • Woodmark At Uptown

***This reported data is a total of Saturday 2/5, Sunday 2/6, & Monday 2/7***

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

  • Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
  • Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
  • Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
  • Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.

Information from the New Mexico Department of Health.

