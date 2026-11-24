Scott Brocato:

Let's start off with a story about a wrongful death lawsuit. What's that about?

Mundo Carrillo:

Yes, good morning, Scott. So the representative of Robert Gutierrez Jr., Robert--excuse me, Robert Joseph Gutierrez Jr.--he died while in the custody of the Otero County Jail two years ago. And now this lawsuit came out. The representative is accusing the county of basically negligence. He eventually died in the hospital of meningitis. And in the weeks leading up to that, he showed signs of just not being well: fever, headaches, things like that. Jail guards finally found him collapsed in his cell one morning, took him to the hospital. He was essentially "unsavable" is the best way to put it. When he got to the hospital, he died a few days later. So now they're being accused of, the county that is, being accused of negligence.

And you see this kind of thing, unfortunately, every so often in a jail where someone's complaining of not feeling well, things like that. It seems to be maybe--I'm not passing judgment--maybe seems to be ignored. And I get it; it's maybe hard to kind of know if someone's for real or for not. But as of right now, the county, Otero County, is being accused of wrongful death and negligence.

Scott Brocato:

The next story: there apparently is an epidemic of phony contractors.

Mundo Carrillo:

So first we have a story, Scott, about this couple who hired a contractor, Compass Remodeling, run by Jeremy Lopez, and I guess he never finished the work, kind of made excuses for not doing it, and eventually just kind of bowed out of the job. The couple did their research, found that his contracting license was fake. He sort of acknowledged that, Mr. Lopez. In court filings, he kind of acknowledged, like, "I understand that an investigation might be coming my way, so I don't want to say too much." That's the first one, okay? And in the comment section of our Facebook post, it seems like people were like, "Oh, this has happened to me before." And so it seems like there's an issue.

I'm going to give you a little preview, Scott. We have another story about an alleged phony contractor coming. So it seems to be a problem All I can say is, maybe do your due diligence. I mean, if they have a phony license, I mean, that is what it is. But I guess advice I can give to people, Scott, is do your due diligence, make sure that the person you're hiring is trustworthy and can get the job done.

Scott Brocato:

And the final story, the city manager is accusing the mayor of a witch hunt. What's that about?

Mundo Carrillo:

Yeah, so city manager Robert Stockwell, he came up to the city commission meeting the other day and basically accused the Mayor, Sharon McDonald, of a witch hunt. Now what happened was someone sent an anonymous letter and it circulated around City Hall. It accuses Stockwell of showing different departments and different people favorable treatment. Now the city initially hired an independent investigator to look into it. The city commission decided, no, we don't need to do that. He's our employee. We can investigate him. And Stockwell, I guess, doesn't like that he's being...well, first off, besides the anonymous letter, the official complaints or the official investigation hasn't been publicly, like the details in the complaint haven't been publicly dispersed. So he's trying to ask, "Hey, I have the right to know what I'm accused of instead of you guys going into executive session or discussing in private, whatever, I need to know what I'm accused of. In fact, Mayor, I'm putting in so many words, you know, what you're doing is a witch hunt. " So just some strife there at City Hall. We'll see what comes of it.

Scott Brocato:

All right, and all stories can be found where?

Mundo Carrillo:

Almagordonews.com.