Scott Brocato:

Let's start with the continuing story of Otero County fighting against the possible demolition of the Sunspot Observatory.

Mundo Carrillo:

Yes, Scott, so last week we talked about the community coming together and seeing what they can do to preserve this Sunspot Observatory. It's been around in Otero County for 80 years now, right? Has a lot of history there. Now, the Otero County Commission wrote a letter to the National Science Foundation saying, hey, basically "Hold on a sec, don't do this, wait up, let us work on some things," right? The county sees it not just as a historical thing that they want to have preserved, but as an economic thing as well. In fact, New Mexico State University, which is in your neighborhood, is conducting an economic impact study just to see if, you know, just so they could have, I suppose, proof that, hey, this thing makes money for us; maybe you shouldn't destroy it.

The flip side of that is, well, there's of course a mercury leak. The National Science Foundation, the Lincoln Forest, which owns the land around the observatory is like, "Hey, this is dangerous, we've got to close this off." In fact, my photographer--sorry, my reporter--Miles Barth, who everybody should get to know, he's the one on the ground writing all these stories for the community. He tried to go up there just to get a photo and he kind of got chased away, right? They really see it as dangerous. They don't want people going up there, but it's something that people really want to preserve.

Scott Brocato:

Let's move on to the next story: a story about an increase in drug possession cases in Otero County.

Mundo Carrillo:

Yeah, so Sheriff David Black here of Otero County told the County Commission that in October there were 16 drug possession cases at the Otero County Jail, which according to him is an uptick. Now, just based on my experience, Scott, and you know, any other person in criminal justice can tell you, a county jail is a very, very easy place to get drugs. It's just, you know, the way it is. So he's gonna look into the cause of that, just maybe, I don't know, they just had some kind of lapse in security. I'm not too sure. I can say though, that Otero County is trying to get a new body scanner. Okay, so what this thing does is you go in there and you basically get an x-ray and they see if they have any drugs...we'll say, concealed inside of you.

Scott Brocato:

We'll leave it at that, sure.

Mundo Carrillo:

We'll leave it at that. (Laughs) But they're trying to get to the bottom of that.

Scott Brocato:

And finally, a man is accused of assaulting a family member and remains jailed.

Mundo Carrillo:

Yes. So this man, Amos Muncie, he's accused of sexually assaulting a close family member and the judge is holding him in jail until trial. Now, the judge, when they hold somebody, it's either you get out on bail or--I'm sorry, you get released until trial or you get held until trial. There's no monetary things involved. This changed a few years ago, right? They don't want to hold poor people in jail. So the judge has to make a decision: are you too dangerous for the community? And if so, then I need to hold you in jail. The judge didn't like Muncie's history. In 2012, he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a minor. So the judge didn't like that. He just supposedly decided, hey, you are dangerous. You're going to stay in jail until trial. And that's that.

Scott Brocato:

All right. And where can folks read about those stories and more?

Mundo Carrillo:

Alamogordonews.com.