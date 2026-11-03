Election coverage preview and more

Scott Brocato:

Of course, Mundo, today is election day. Give us a preview of what you plan to cover and some races in particular that you're looking at and to watch out for.

Mundo Carrillo:

Yes, so we'll have live coverage of the election on almagordonews.com. So be sure to check there to see live results and things like that.

I do have a reporter, Miles Barth, who you guys might see around Alamogordo. He's the guy, he's the boots-on-the-ground guy, all right? And he plans on being in Las Cruces, actually for Gabe Vasquez's watch party. So you can expect coverage of that. (Gabe's) the incumbent. You want to be there. We know that district kind of has a tendency to swing back and forth between Republican and Democrat. Gabe Vasquez is the incumbent Democrat. So we definitely want to be there whether he wins, whether he loses. You want to be able to capture that moment.

His opponent, Greg Cunningham, you know, is the Republican; I believe, sort of new to politics. He's been a police officer in Albuquerque before and things like that. But that's the challenger. So we'll be keeping an eye on that race.

In addition, a couple of Otero County Commission races. So yes, look forward to that. And of course, we'll have the results in the Thursday edition of the newspaper. But follow along for live web updates.

Scott Brocato:

Once again, the website is...?

Mundo Carrillo:

Almogordonews.com.

Scott Brocato:

Very good. All right, let's move on to renovations happening at the White Sands Theatre. And I have to confess, I didn't know there was a White Sands Theatre. So tell me about the theatre and the renovations.

Mundo Carrillo:

Well, it's an old historic theater called the White Sands Theatre, right in the middle of, I don't know, do you want to call it downtown Alamogordo?

Scott Brocato:

Sure.

Mundo Carrillo:

Yeah, downtown Alamogordo, the 10th Street sort of district, right? It's an old theatre, and now the owner is trying to renovate it. It has a lot of history. He used to broadcast out of there, some TV and stuff. And it was cool. It has a lot of history, but it's old and it needs renovations. And the owner was trying to renovate it, but there were some setbacks with the contractor and copper wiring getting stolen. We all know how that goes, unfortunately. So there are some setbacks, but they're on track, hopefully with an opening eye for next year. And that's where they're going. Just another one of those cool like, hey, this old place in Alamogordo is getting fixed up, but unfortunately there are some setbacks there.

Scott Brocato:

I love it when they renovate old theaters. So I'm looking forward to checking that out when they finish.

Well, let's move on to something a little more serious. Otero County recently had a screwworm case...

Mundo Carrillo:

Yeah, and that's not good. So what happens is these flies, and now the name of them escapes me, right? But their larvae are called screwworm. So what they do is they lay their eggs in an open wound on a cow or an animal or something like that. And those larvae, they dig it, they eat basically that open wound, and they do so in a screwing motion. So hence that's why they're called screwworm. Very bad. Very bad for the cow, very bad for the animal. They can die. And this is serious because obviously humans are consuming that cattle, right? We have a lot of cattle ranchers here in Otero County, and this is how they make their living. So now they have to watch out for this screwworm that just got confirmed here in Otero County. So there were just some restrictions, just making sure that there are no infections and things like that. Yeah, not good. That affects a lot of people here in Otero County, unfortunately, and in southern New Mexico. But, we're just trying to keep an eye on it, make sure that it doesn't become a big problem. So far, so good.

