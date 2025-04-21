Remembering Pope Francis
Pope Francis' body lies in state for public viewing at St. Peter's Basilica as the Vatican prepares for his funeral on Saturday.
Pope Francis called to check in on a Christian congregation in Gaza sheltering at their church almost every night since the Gaza war began. "Today we feel like we are orphans," a spokesperson says.
Faithful from around the world are pouring into the Vatican, where Pope Francis' body will go on display Wednesday, ahead of a funeral Saturday.
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Speaker of the House Emerita Nancy Pelosi about her experiences meeting Pope Francis and his legacy.
The Vatican says Pope Francis died of a "a stroke, followed by a coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse."The official certification came from…
We'd love to hear about your reflections on Pope Francis and about any experiences you had with him over the years. You can fill out the form below or via…
During his 12 years as the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis repeatedly raised the problem of human-caused global heating from burning fossil…
Pope Francis' death on Monday sets in motion weeks-long series of events, from a period of mourning to the process of selecting his successor. The Vatican…
MANILA, Philippines — Church bells rang out across the Philippines Monday evening in honor of Pope Francis. Almost 80% of Filipinos identify as Roman…
In New York City, mourners gathered at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan on Monday to honor the life and legacy Pope Francis. “He’s definitely the pope…
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Pope Francis’ death was a “painful loss” for Mexicans.“He was a humanist, a man who was always close to poor, to…
Pope Francis focused on outreach to the overwhelmingly Muslim Arab world during his papacy, making ground-breaking visits to Iraq and the United Arab…
Outside St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City, American tourists joined the faithful to mourn Pope Francis' death.Among them were a couple from Gallatin…
Pope Francis wrote about his wishes and plans for his own funeral in his memoir Hope: The Autobiography, which was published in January 2025.He specified…