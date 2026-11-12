New poll: Healthcare costs forced Texans to skip care in 2025

Leaders at Episcopal Health Foundation hope the results of a recent poll and a new interactive polling website will help improve health outcomes for Texans.

For the eighth year, the study showed affordable healthcare continues to be a major barrier to better health for residents in the state.

Brian Sasser, chief communications officer for the foundation, said when people cannot afford nutritious foods, they usually also suffer in other areas of their lives.

"They may have bill problems, poorer health, higher rates of disability," Sasser outlined. "(The study) found that those who are food insecure are four-and-a-half times more likely to have trouble paying a medical bill. People who were diagnosed with diabetes, a large percentage of those were having trouble affording balanced meals."

Six in 10 Texas adults said they skipped or postponed medical or mental health checkups, treatments or dental appointments last year because of increased costs. Results from this year’s poll and results from previous years have been entered into the new Texas Health Tracking Poll website, which includes information on nonmedical factors affecting health, SNAP and food insecurity, and maternal and chronic health issues.

Sasser hopes decision makers use the information to improve current systems and eliminate barriers to good health.

"What we've seen over the years is there is an awareness that health is not just determined by your access to a doctor alone. We're also finding that they're recognizing that different things outside the doctor's office really impact their health too," Sasser explained.

Results showed some community resources could also make Texans healthier, including quality childcare, safe places for people to exercise, reliable transportation and affordable housing. Sasser added the information is available to anyone working to improve the health of all Texans.

"We hope it's really a resource for community organizations, policymakers. If you're interested in telling your local government about how there's no grocery stores in your area, you're able to make an information sheet from the data that's on this website," Sasser noted.