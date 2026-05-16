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Evacuations ordered for areas north of the Capitan Mountains

KRWG | By KRWG News and Partners
Published May 16, 2026 at 5:46 PM MDT
Seven Cabins Fire
Lincoln County Fire Service
Seven Cabins Fire

The Lincoln County Fire Service reported on its social media Saturday afternoon that as of 4:40 p.m., areas north of the Capitan Mountains are under evacuation due to the spread of the Seven Cabins Fire.

Areas under evacuation orders are off State Highway 246 from Gap Road to Boy Scout Mountain.

Temporary shelters are being set up and will be announced when they are operational. The Capitan Fairgrounds is accepting small livestock including horses, goats, pigs and chickens. Large livestock can be taken to the pageant grounds in Lincoln.

The Seven Cabins Fire has now burned over 880 acres and is 0% contained. It broke out early Thursday after the crash of a medical transport plane. The four people on board were killed. The Trans Aero MedEvac plane was headed from Roswell to the Sierra Blanca Regional Airport when it went down in the Capitan Mountain Wilderness.

High winds, low humidity and warm temperatures are driving the fire's growth and a fire weather watch is in place for Sunday.

The Lincoln County Fire Service is asking drone pilots and private aircraft to stay clear of the Temporary Flight Restricted area to keep aerial firefighting efforts going.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

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KRWG News and Partners
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