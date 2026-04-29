Deadline nears for Texans to weigh in on future of state agencies

Texas residents have the opportunity to share ideas for improving agencies that serve families.

The Texas Sunset process evaluates the performances of state agencies to determine if they should continue, be restructured or even abolished.

Currently, the Texas Sunset Advisory Commission is reviewing the operations of 16 agencies and seeking input from the public.

Diana Forester, director of health policy for the group Texans Care for Children, said they are proposing changes for the Department of Family and Protective Services, the Health and Human Services Commission and State Health Services.

"Right now there's some gaps in major children's mental health services," Forester explained. "Texas covers the most basic care and the most intensive care. When children are already eligible for health coverage, we want to make sure that they're able to sign up and stay covered."

She added their goal is to make sure Texans who are eligible for benefits get the coverage they need. Recommendations can be made through April 30, via a public input form on the commission’s website.

Commission members will propose changes to lawmakers during next year’s legislative session. Forester stressed anyone has the opportunity to submit their ideas to the state government.

"Texans could share (their) experiences accessing services or navigating the eligibility process for Medicaid or SNAP, challenges you or your organization face when working with state systems," Forester outlined. "Then, ideas for improved coordination, efficiency or accountability."

Other agencies under review this year include the Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee and the Texas Workforce Commission. Most state agencies are reviewed every 12 years.