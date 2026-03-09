NM's free child care program could serve as template for other states

New Mexico will funnel millions of dollars into its universal free child care program over the next five years as it becomes the first state to tackle such an initiative.

The governor's office has said the average family should save at least $12,000 per year in child care costs and make 25,000 more children eligible. New Mexico Voices for Children was among the advocacy groups to support the ambitious proposal.

Jacob Vigil, chief legislative officer for the nonprofit, said he would like it to serve as a model for other states experimenting with more limited programs.

"I hope that the lessons that other states are able to take from New Mexico in the coming couple years are positive ones," Vigil explained. "That show, 'Hey, we faced these challenges, we were able to figure out some of these issues.'"

New York City launched universal free child care for two-year-olds earlier this year, while California and Colorado are experimenting with similar programs. One estimate shows New Mexico families spend 11% of their income on full-day care for one child. Still, some Republicans in the Legislature see the program as an unsustainable use of taxpayer money.

The legislation includes an enhanced reimbursement rate for child care providers to help them cover costs, recruit and retain staff and improve the quality of care. But Vigil noted issues remaining unsolved are fair wages and implementation of a career ladder for child care providers.

"Universal child care is something we all celebrate and want to see work beyond this governor's tenure," Vigil stressed. "But in order for that to happen, we need to solve the compensation issue."

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is serving her final year in office after two four-year terms. In a compromise over future funding, state lawmakers agreed co-pays could be required for higher-earning families under certain economic conditions, such as inflation or decreasing oil prices. The state's vast oil and gas revenues will be the primary funding source for the program.