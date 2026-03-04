NM's senior senator leads opposition to Pearce BLM nomination

Conservationists have long memories, and they haven't forgotten unflattering statements about public lands made by a man the Trump administration has picked to oversee them.

Former U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce, R-N.M. appeared before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee last week to pitch his credentials.

Demis Foster, executive director of Conservation Voters New Mexico, believes alarms raised about the nomination by environmental, conservation and hunting groups are warranted.

"He's tried to shrink public lands, he's tried to block the designation of national monuments," she said. "He's not a champion of our public lands, and having him oversee this agency is terrifying."

The Trump administration has introduced an aggressive campaign to reduce protections on public lands and open them up for industrial use, including oil and gas drilling, mining and timber production. Pearce did not disavow his earlier comments about public lands during the hearing, and suggested the federal government has been misguided in its land management approach.

The committee's ranking member, Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., voted no on the nomination, as did Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.

Foster said Americans overwhelmingly support public lands, confirmed most recently in last month's Conservation in the West Poll. The bipartisan survey showed record-high support among Western voters for prioritizing conservation, recreation, and wildlife habitat over oil, gas, and mining on public lands.

Foster said just a brief visit to New Mexico's lands mirrors those findings.

"If you get out there and see how many people are using the public lands, it's so clear how much Americans value and love their public lands," she said, "and in New Mexico we're really lucky, they care deeply about them."

During his interview, Pearce told the committee he doesn't visualize any sales of public lands, but also said he could help senators on the committee identify "isolated" parcels that might be for sale.

Despite the Democratic opposition, the committee approved Pearce's nomination 11-9. The full Senate will consider the appointment next.

