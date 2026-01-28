New Mexico sees mixed data on self-harm deaths

Expanded access to treatment, home services and statewide community-based prevention helped reduce overdose and suicide deaths in New Mexico over a two-year period but fatal overdose counts began to rise again in 2025.

January is Substance Use Disorder Treatment Month, meant to reduce the stigma of addiction and instead highlight pathways to recovery.

Annabelle Martinez, deputy director of behavioral health services for the New Mexico Health Care Authority, said the state is embracing protective strategies for everyone from individuals and families to whole communities.

"We want every person to know that treatment works, support is available," Martinez emphasized. "Recovery is not only possible, but it is happening every day."

New Mexico data show there were 80 fewer overdoses in 2023 when compared to 2021, an 8% decline, but sustaining improvement may be difficult, as federal data for 2025 showed New Mexico's fatal overdose counts began to rise.

In regard to suicides, the state reported a 42% decline among women from 2022 to 2023, and 43% among Indigenous communities during the same period. If you are in crisis or know someone who is, call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

When it comes to substance abuse, Martinez noted New Mexico's school students have improved their self-regulation and reduced stress which can lead to long-term negative outcomes through the classroom-based "PAX Good Behavior Game."

"That builds student protective factors against substance use, and implemented in 85 schools across 43 school districts, including 14 tribal community schools," Martinez outlined.

Martinez added technology has improved other supports for individuals who need help, including access to professionals via text messaging or chat features on state websites.

Professionals pointed out older people who are not comfortable talking about mental health issues often find the services less intimidating. More information about medications for opioid and alcohol use disorder programs can be found by calling the Department of Health Helpline at 833-796-8773.