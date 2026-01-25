Ruidoso reports power outages, downed trees and power lines

From the Village of Ruidoso:

The Village of Ruidoso Emergency Operations Center remains activated at Level II – High Readiness following activation at 6:23 AM, Saturday, January 24, and was staffed through the night due to ongoing winter storm conditions.

Road and travel conditions in and around the Village of Ruidoso are very dangerous at this time as additional snowfall occurred overnight.

ALL TRAVEL IS STRONGLY DISCOURAGED THIS MORNING AS ROADS ARE EXTREMELY SLICK AND ICY.

Village plow crews are out this morning working on village roads according to the established snow & ice removal plan. Info about the plan can be found on our website: https://www.ruidoso-nm.gov/street-department

As of this morning, power outages are still impacting areas of Ruidoso. Crews continue working as conditions allow to restore services and address impacts from the storm.

For your safety, do not approach or touch downed power lines.

The community shelter remains open for those who need a warm, safe place during the ongoing outage.

ENMU - Ruidoso

709 Mechem Dr, Ruidoso, NM 88345

Please continue to follow the Village of Ruidoso Facebook page for official updates and timely information. Additional posts will follow this morning with additional resources.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we navigate this ongoing weather event together.

