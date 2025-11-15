Second New Mexico Republican seeks nomination for governor

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican state Sen. Steve Lanier of Aztec has launched his campaign for governor of New Mexico, bringing competition to the GOP nomination contest.

In a campaign announcement Wednesday, Lanier highlighted his career as a high school history teacher and track coach and said he aims to rebuild trust in government and support rural communities.

Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull also is pursuing the GOP nomination to compete in an open race to succeed Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as she terms out of office at the end of 2026.

A three-way race for the Democratic nomination is underway between former congresswoman and U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Albuquerque-based District Attorney Sam Bregman and former four-term Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima.

Lanier previously served on the San Juan County Commission and won election to an open state Senate seat last year for a district in northwestern New Mexico.

Lanier sponsored unsuccessful bills that would have made it a crime to solicit noncitizens to vote and provided an annual $500 tax rebate to New Mexico residents.

On Monday, he voted in favor a Democratic-sponsored bill that provides state funding for food assistance if federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, food aid falters. It was unclear whether those funds will be deployed as federal lawmakers grapple with efforts to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.