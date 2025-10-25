New Mexico youth learn virtues of growing carrots

On a sunny fall morning, a dozen people kneel in the freshly turned earth of a carrot patch, chatting as they unearth the bright orange vegetables. Working as a team, they sort the carrots into bunches, tie them off with rubber bands, and toss them into buckets of water to keep them fresh.

These carrots are some of the last produce that will be harvested this year at Cerro Vista farm, an 18-acre farm in Taos County, in northern New Mexico. The area, sitting at over 7500 feet above sea level, has a short growing season of only around 90 days. But the team of farmers, which includes teenagers and young adults, makes the most of it. The youngest carrot harvester in the group is thirteen. The oldest – Daniel Carmona, the owner of Cerro Vista Farm – is 75 (and a half). The carrots were planted as part of the Cultivo Project, a non-profit initiative that employs youth interns to grow food at Cerro Vista farm and sell it at the nearby Questa Farmers Market and other local businesses around Taos County.

Gaea McGahee is the director of the Cultivo Project and the founder of the Questa Farmers Market. She first began employing local youth at the farmers market as a way to draw in the community and provide job opportunities for teenagers and young adults in the rural community. But since 2024, youth interns have also participated in growing the crops at Cerro Vista.

The program employs the most young people during the summer, when school is out. However, because Questa Independent School District has a four-day school week, school-aged students are able to continue working into the fall on Fridays when there is no school.

The youngest interns get paid $15 an hour, while older apprentices are paid $17-$18 an hour.

But in addition their wages, McGahee believes the teens benefit from seeing the crops through, from seedlings to the final harvest.

“Maybe they didn’t know the whole picture at the beginning of the season. There are these tiny carrots, and you’re supposed to weed around them, and it’s tedious,” she said. “And then all of a sudden they’re really, really big. And then you’re digging up the whole row and pulling them out and bunching them. You went through all the steps, and now it’s very satisfying.”

According to the Cultivo Project’s website, the mission of the program is “to grow food security, cultural continuity, and economic vitality in northern Taos County by inspiring, educating, and equipping the next generation.”

The transfer of knowledge from one generation to the next is a critical part of the program. Youth interns and apprentices are mentored by older, more experienced farmers, and the whole project is overseen by Daniel Carmona, who first began farming in Taos County in 1979.

With nearly 50 years of experience, Carmona is an expert at farming in the tricky high-elevation, low-water environment of the Sangre de Cristo mountains, as well as managing the difficult economics of small local farms.

Carmona said that he benefited from getting into farming at the right time. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the number of farmers markets in the United States grew fivefold from 1,755 in 1994 to 8,771 in 2019.

But the growth of farmers markets has plateaued in recent years, and the 2022 Census of Agriculture showed that there were roughly 140,000 fewer American farms in 2022 than there were in 2017. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, small-scale family-owned farms like Cerro Vista farm are especially threatened. The census also showed that farmers are aging – fewer than 300,000 are younger than 35, compared with 1.3 million farmers who are at or beyond retirement age.

The Cultivo Project represents a local effort to reverse these trends.

“The number of small farms is declining, but people still need to eat, and the quality of food still needs to be excellent,” Carmona said. “We need to keep it growing.”

One way to do that is to work with young people who don’t necessarily come from agricultural backgrounds.

“I see cultivo as a way to bring people into farming, who might not have access otherwise,” McGahee said.

Espiranza Quintana began volunteering with Carmona on Cerro Vista farm when she was eleven years old. Now twenty, she is in her first semester studying agriculture at the University of New Mexico, Taos, and is an apprentice with the Cultivo Project. After she graduates, she hopes to grow vegetables and raise livestock on a farm of her own.

She says that working with Carmona has been instrumental in growing her passion for farming and helping her envision a future in agriculture, even with the economic difficulties facing small farms.

“I hope to make at least a little impact in my community, but with the way the economy is going, it’s rough because you never know what’s going to happen,” Quintana said. “But it just makes me so happy, being able to provide fresh food to my community.”

Through the Cultivo Project, Carmona is able to share his decades of accumulated knowledge about growing vegetables in Taos County’s unique climate. But he also works with youth like Quintana to help them understand the economics of farm management and how to develop an annual farm plan that will turn a profit.

One of his most important lessons is that to be successful, any small farmer needs access to two things: water and markets.

A private well – critical in northern New Mexico’s high desert – provides the first necessity. And communities around Taos County provide the second.

The project sells to local farm-to-table restaurants and the food bank in nearby Questa. Some Cultivo produce is even sold in the local grocery store, the Sangre de Cristo Valley Market, which reopened last year in an effort to increase food security and accessibility in northern Taos County.

The Cultivo Project also runs a community-supported agriculture, or CSA program that provides a box of vegetables to nearly thirty clients each week during the growing season. And the project is a regular vendor at the Questa Farmers Market, where youth employees are paid to sell the produce they’ve grown themselves.

For middle and high-school-aged students, this work is an opportunity to develop a sense of autonomy and responsibility, according to Carmona.

“The kids are choosing to come here, and they’re getting paid, and then they get to choose what to do with that money,” Carmona said. “So it’s giving them a choice, at this stage in their life, to decide what life is about.”

The program has also helped participants forge meaningful relationships across generations, not only as mentors and mentees, but also as friends and equals, Carmona said.

Of course, working with teenagers isn’t always easy. Adult crews seldom need reminding that wheelbarrows are for carrying loads, not racing. And some tomato-throwing may be expected when the pickers are eighth-graders who are beyond ready for snack time.

But overall, Carmona and McGahee have found that their faith in their teenage participants is not misplaced.

“We trust them, and they rise to the occasion,” McGahee said.

___

This story was originally published by The Daily Yonder and distributed through a partnership with The Associated Press.