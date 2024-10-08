© 2024 KRWG
Hot-air balloon bumps line, causing brief power outage during Albuquerque balloon fiesta

KRWG | By Associated Press
Published October 8, 2024 at 12:22 PM MDT
A balloon pilot waves to the crowd as he takes off during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)
Roberto E. Rosales/AP
/
FR171967 AP
A balloon pilot waves to the crowd as he takes off during the 2023 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A hot-air balloon bumped into a power line in northeast Albuquerque on Monday, leaving nearly 13,000 customers of a major electric utility without power for nearly an hour, authorities said.

Monday marked the third day of the 52nd annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

The state’s largest electricity provider, Public Service Company of New Mexico, said the incident occurred at 8:35 a.m. and affected 12,730 customers.

Fiesta spokesman Tom Garrity said the pilot was the only person aboard and landed the balloon safely and wasn't hurt. The man's name wasn’t released and there was no immediate word on what caused the incident.

The balloon fiesta is one of the most photographed events in the world, drawing hundreds of thousands of spectators each fall to New Mexico to see more than 100 balloons in bright colors and special shapes soaring aloft.
