4 people fatally shot in Albuquerque in apparent triple murder-suicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Four people were fatally shot outside a northwest Albuquerque apartment building in an apparent triple murder-suicide early Sunday, authorities said.

Albuquerque police originally said four men were found dead. But at a news conference Sunday afternoon, they said three men and one woman died, including a father and son.

Police said witnesses told officers that the deceased knew each other. Their names were being withheld until relatives can be notified.

The four people were found at an apartment building parking lot and all were pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds, according to police.

They said a young man shot and killed a man and woman in their 20s and a man in his 50s after a confrontation, then turned the gun on himself.

When the shootings occurred, police said nearby residents were urged to stay inside and lock their doors before the area was declared secure just before 1 a.m. ___ This story has been corrected to show that police now say the fatal shootings appear to be a triple-murder and a suicide. Earlier, authorities said that there were four fatalities and one person was in custody in connection with the deaths.