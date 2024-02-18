© 2024 KRWG
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Albuquerque Police Department Chief crashes into vehicle while avoiding gunfire

KRWG | By Associated Press
Published February 18, 2024 at 12:43 PM MST
Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina discusses a timeline of DWI dismissals dating back to 2015 during a news conference at police headquarters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Medina presented the timeline while addressing an ongoing internal investigation into allegations of possible corruption within the DWI unit. Federal authorities are conducting a separate investigation. No charges have been filed. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
Susan Montoya Bryan/AP
/
AP
Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina at a news conference earlier this month.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The police chief in New Mexico’s most populous city crashed his car into another vehicle after he attempted to avoid gunfire while on his way to a Saturday morning press conference.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina and his wife, who was in the truck with him, were not injured, but the driver of the classic Mustang that he crashed into was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Department spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos told the Associated Press that Medina had pulled his vehicle over by a homeless encampment that was blocking a sidewalk, which the department has recently enforced. He called for officers to look at the encampment, before a fight broke out between two people with one person pulling a gun.

The person with the gun shot at the other person, who ran in the direction of Medina’s truck, Gallegos said. The department is still looking for the shooter.

There is not yet an update on the Mustang driver’s injuries, Gallegos said.

The press conference Medina was on the way to was to address efforts to fight crime in the area, particularly near a store nearby that had seven homicides over the past four years, Gallegos said in a phone interview.

“It was scary to everyone that we were going to talk about that and then the chief was a witness to a shooting right nearby,” Gallegos said.
Regional News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press