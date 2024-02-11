LCPD: Officer Killed Sunday While Responding to Call

Sunday night, the Las Cruces Police Department announced the loss of Patrol Officer Jonah Hernandez who they say was killed in the line of duty.

LCPD said just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Officer Hernandez was responding to a trespassing call on the 300 block of south Valley Drive. Police say the investigation is in very early stages, but they said Officer Hernandez may have been stabbed by a suspect who allegedly trespassed onto the property. LCPD also said the alleged perpetrator, a 29-year-old man was shot and killed and that a witness used Hernandez’s police radio to call for help.

Police said Officer Hernandez was transported to Mountain View Regional Medical Center where he died.

Portions of Valley Drive, north of Amador Avenue were closed Sunday night due to the investigation that is underway.

The Las Cruces Police Department said Patrol Officer Jonah Hernandez from El Paso, Texas has been with the department for two years. The department said he leaves behind a wife and two sons, ages 10 and 2.

This is a developing story.

