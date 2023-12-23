Former New Mexico attorney general and lawmaker David Norvell dies at 88

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — David Norvell, the youngest person to ever serve as New Mexico’s House speaker, died Thursday at his home in Albuquerque following a long illness. He was 88.

House Democrats confirmed his death Friday, saying Norvell was surrounded by loved ones. They remembered him as someone who dedicated his life to public service.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, called Norvell a valuable adviser who also was a good friend to her throughout her own years in public service.

Norvell served as attorney general for one term in the early 1970s. He was elected to the New Mexico House of Representatives in 1962, representing Curry County. He was majority floor leader before becoming speaker in 1969.

Born in Missouri and raised in Oklahoma, Norvell earned a law degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Law, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

In 1972, he ran in the Democratic U.S. Senate primary, losing to former state Rep. Jack Daniels, who in turn lost the general election to Republican Pete Domenici.

After leaving office, Norvell went into private practice in Albuquerque.

In 1976, he was indicted over what was characterized at the time as an alleged extortion attempt in a water well dispute. Norvell was accused of failing to report more than $40,000 on his 1972 tax return and of taking a $25,000 check from an officer of the New Mexico Savings and Loan Association.

Federal prosecutors had claimed it was an alleged payoff in exchange for a favorable attorney general’s opinion. He denied the allegations and was acquitted.

Norvell was married to Gail Chasey, the current House majority leader.

Services will be announced after Christmas.