Three injured in Roswell School Bus Crash

A Roswell school bus carrying 34 children was involved in a crash Tuesday morning, with three people taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

New Mexico State Police said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on U.S. 285 and Darby Road, south of Roswell.

The initial investigation indicated that a 2015 Ford SUV was traveling north on US 285. The school bus was traveling east on Darby Road and came to a stop at the intersection. The school bus then turned onto US 285 and turned into the path of the pickup truck.

State Police said one child from the school bus, as well as the 56-year-old female driver and a 4-year-old child in the SUV, were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the school bus was issued a citation. The crash is still under investigation by State Police.