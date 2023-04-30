White Sands Missile Range employee accused of killing woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a White Sands Missile Range employee has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a transgender woman at her Albuquerque home in 2021. Albuquerque police say 39-year-old Sadou Maiga turned himself in to authorities Thursday after an arrest warrant was issued for him on April 12. They say Maiga remains jailed on suspicion of an open count of murder and tampering with evidence in the death of Nicholas Turrietta, who went by the name Nikki and identified as a woman. It wasn't immediately clear if Maiga had a lawyer who would speak on his behalf.