Regional News

New Mexico governor wants bill to address hazing allegations

KRWG | By Associated Press
Published April 30, 2023 at 7:37 PM MDT
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham discusses legislative accomplishments on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Santa Fe, N.M., with the signing of a bill to shield abortion providers from related prosecution, professional disciplinary action or extradition attempts by out-of-state interests. The governor has until April 7 to sign or veto bills recently approved by the Democratic-led Legislature. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor wants legislators to help her enact a new anti-hazing law in the aftermath of allegations by New Mexico State University basketball players that they were sexually assaulted by teammates and that coaches and staff failed to respond.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Friday in a statement that she is appalled by the allegations of hazing and abuse and that New Mexico needs specific new legislation as a deterrent. Two former NewMexico State basketball players recently filed a lawsuit alleging that they were sexually assaulted by teammates and that coaches and administrators did nothing when they reported the abuse.

Regional News
Associated Press
