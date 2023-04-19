Small New Mexico city challenges state abortion-rights law

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A city of about 3,000 residents in southeastern New Mexico has filed a legal challenge against a new state law that guarantees access to abortion. Briefings are due Thursday in related proceedings before the state Supreme Court in Santa Fe.

The lawsuit by Eunice adds to a thicket of legislation and litigation in New Mexico in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last year to rescind the constitutional right to abortion.

Separately, the U.S. Supreme Court is leaving women’s access to a widely used abortion pill untouched until at least Friday, while justices consider whether to allow restrictions on the drug mifepristone to take effect.