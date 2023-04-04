© 2023 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

New Mexico governor signs bill to limit prescribed fires

KRWG | By Associated Press
Published April 4, 2023 at 11:11 PM MDT
Michelle Lujan Grisham
Morgan Lee/AP
/
AP
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham discusses legislative accomplishments on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Santa Fe, N.M. New Mexico's Legislature approved a $1.1 billion tax relief package at the close of its annual session as lawmakers tapped a financial windfall from oil production to break through entrenched cycles of poverty. National tensions over voting rights, abortion access and gun safety were on prominent display during a 60-day legislative session. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed legislation that aims to prohibit the use of prescribed wildland fires during periods of increased risk of fire danger. The fire safety bill from Republican State Senator Ron Griggs of Alamogordo responds in part to devastating 2022 wildfires in New Mexico.

The Democratic governor also signed a lengthy list of legislative initiatives Tuesday that expand benefits for relatives of firefighters who die in the line of duty to $1 million and boost salaries for most statewide elected officials and improved public instructions. Another signed bill would improve public instructions for use of the drug naloxone that reverses opioid overdoses.

Regional News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.