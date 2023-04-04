New Mexico governor signs bill to limit prescribed fires

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed legislation that aims to prohibit the use of prescribed wildland fires during periods of increased risk of fire danger. The fire safety bill from Republican State Senator Ron Griggs of Alamogordo responds in part to devastating 2022 wildfires in New Mexico.

The Democratic governor also signed a lengthy list of legislative initiatives Tuesday that expand benefits for relatives of firefighters who die in the line of duty to $1 million and boost salaries for most statewide elected officials and improved public instructions. Another signed bill would improve public instructions for use of the drug naloxone that reverses opioid overdoses.