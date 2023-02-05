© 2023 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

Roy leads New Mexico State past Seattle University 82-75

KRWG | By Associated Press
Published February 5, 2023 at 2:19 PM MST
New_Mexico_State_Aggies.jpg

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Anthony Roy scored 15 points to guide New Mexico State past Seattle University 82-75 on Saturday night.

Roy also had six rebounds for the Aggies (9-14, 2-9 Western Athletic Conference). DaJuan Gordon added 14 points and three blocks. Issa Muhammad shot 5 of 6 from the field and scored 12.

The Redhawks (16-8, 7-4) were led by Cameron Tyson with 24 points and six rebounds. Riley Grigsby added 17 points and Alex Schumacher scored 14.

Regional News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press