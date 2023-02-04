© 2023 KRWG
Regional News

Interior: $580M headed to 15 tribes to fulfill water rights

KRWG | By Associated Press
Published February 4, 2023 at 9:37 AM MST
FILE - A boat moves along Wahweap Bay along the Upper Colorado River Basin, June 9, 2021, at the Utah and Arizona border near Wahweap, Ariz. The Biden administration announced Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, that 15 Native American tribes will get a total of $580 million in federal money this year for water rights settlements. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday said 15 Native American tribes will get a total of $580 million this year to fund settlements that ensure access to water that's legally theirs. The money will help carry out agreements known as water rights settlements. They define the tribes' rights to water from rivers and other sources and pay for pipelines, pumping stations and canals that deliver it to reservations.

Access to reliable, clean water and basic sanitation facilities on tribal lands remains a challenge across many Native American reservations. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1908 that tribes have rights to as much water as they need to establish a permanent
homeland.

