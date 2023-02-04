© 2023 KRWG
Governor Lujan Grisham names new Indian Affairs secretary

KRWG | By Associated Press
Published February 4, 2023 at 9:42 AM MST
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former governor of a New Mexico pueblo has been chosen to be the state’s next secretary of Indian Affairs. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the appointment Friday of James R. Mountain to lead the department. She highlighted his history as a leader in Pueblo de San Ildefonso and a vast expertise in state and tribal relations. Mountain said in a statement that it was an honor take on the post. He hopes to build "government-to-government relationships that truly respect the sovereignty of New Mexico’s Nations, Tribes and Pueblos.” Mountain served as governor 2006-2007 and 2015-2017. He has run his own state-tribal affairs consulting firm since 2018.

