© 2023 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

Court: US needs to consider effects of drilling near Chaco

KRWG | By Associated Press
Published February 4, 2023 at 9:33 AM MST
Oil and Gas Chaco Drilling
Cedar Attanasio/AP
/
AP
FILE - A hiker sits on a ledge above Pueblo Bonito, the largest archeological site at the Chaco Culture National Historical Park, in northwestern New Mexico, on Aug. 28, 2021. A federal appeals court has sided with environmentalists Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, ruling that the U.S. government failed to consider the cumulative effects of greenhouse gas emissions that would result from the approval of nearly 200 drilling permits in an area surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A federal appeals court says the U.S. government failed to consider the cumulative effects of greenhouse gas emissions that would result from the approval of nearly 200 drilling permits issued in an area surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park.

The region is home to sites considered culturally significant by Native American tribes. Chaco has been a focal point of conflict over energy development for multiple presidential administrations. Now, environmentalists and some tribal leaders have accused the Biden administration of “rubber-stamping” more development. The Interior Department is considering establishing a formal 10-mile buffer around the park, putting off limits more than 507 square miles of federal mineral holdings.

Regional News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press