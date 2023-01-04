Sam Bregman picked as Second Judicial District attorney

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Longtime New Mexico attorney Sam Bregman has been appointed as the top prosecutor in the Albuquerque-based Second Judicial District to fill a vacancy created by the election of Raúl Torrez as the state’s new attorney general.

The appointment was made by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who on Tuesday cited Bregman’s extensive experience as a litigator and said he will bring fresh perspective to the job.

Bregman previously worked as an assistant prosecutor in the Second Judicial District and served on the Albuquerque City Council and New Mexico Racing Commission.

Bregman will serve the last two years of Torrez’s term.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said Bregman is committed to fixing the broken criminal justice system. “We are making changes at APD to build the strongest criminal cases possible so the district attorney can effectively prosecute offenders,” Medina said. “I look forward to a strong partnership.”