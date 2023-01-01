New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Begins Second Term
Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham has officially started her second term
as New Mexico governor. She promised “progress — not paralysis — is in
fact our destiny” after taking the oath of office during a public
ceremony Sunday in Santa Fe. The day's festivities included performances
by Native American dancers and a mariachi band. The governor's ball was
scheduled for the evening, with tickets going for $1,000 per person.
Lujan Grisham and the Democrat-controlled Legislature are expected to
take advantage of a more than favorable financial forecast as they set
spending priorities during the upcoming session. Among the top orders of
business will be addressing persistent public safety concerns and
dismal educational outcomes for New Mexico students.