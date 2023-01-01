New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Begins Second Term

Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham has officially started her second term

as New Mexico governor. She promised “progress — not paralysis — is in

fact our destiny” after taking the oath of office during a public

ceremony Sunday in Santa Fe. The day's festivities included performances

by Native American dancers and a mariachi band. The governor's ball was

scheduled for the evening, with tickets going for $1,000 per person.

Lujan Grisham and the Democrat-controlled Legislature are expected to

take advantage of a more than favorable financial forecast as they set

spending priorities during the upcoming session. Among the top orders of

business will be addressing persistent public safety concerns and

dismal educational outcomes for New Mexico students.