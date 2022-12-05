New Mexico lawmaker avoids ethics hearing over committee job

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Outgoing New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf, who appointed himself to the Public Regulation Commission nominating committee, has avoided an ethics hearing by resigning. The State Ethics Commission was scheduled to hold a public hearing last Friday after a lawmaker complained about Egolf’s self-appointment. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Monday that the hearing was cancelled after Egolf resigned. Rep. Miguel García filed a complaint about four months ago, saying Egolf had violated the law and the state Constitution with his self-appointment. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will have nine candidates to choose from as she fills the powerful regulatory commission that oversees utility rates and will help chart the state’s course toward more renewable energy development.

