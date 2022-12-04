Bowl-eligible New Mexico State drubs Valparaiso

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Diego Pavia threw a career-high four touchdown passes, all in the first half, and New Mexico State celebrated bowl-eligibility with a 65-3 rout of Valparaiso. Pavia’s TD throws were 50 yards to Jonathan Brady, 69 yards to Justice Powers, 70 yards to Kordell David, and 72 yards to Bryce Childress. Pavia ran 13 yards for one touchdown and had a 75-yard touchdown run called back because of a block-in-the-back penalty. The Aggies got another long-distance score when Ahmonte Watkins raced 78 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Pavia was 9-of-13 passing for 323 yards before giving way to freshman Gavin Frakes late in the second quarter.