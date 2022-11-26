© 2022 KRWG
NMSU wins 49-14 over Liberty

KRWG | By AP
Published November 26, 2022 at 10:22 PM MST
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Diego Pavia passed for three touchdowns and ran for three more as New Mexico State handed Liberty its third straight loss 49-14. The Aggies have been on a roll, winning four of their last five games under first-year coach Jerry Kill and reaching five wins for just the second time since 2005. Pavia was 16 of 21 in the air, throwing for 214 yards with touchdown passes to Jonathan Brady, Kordell David and Star Thomas. Pavia was the Aggies’ leading ground gainer with 125 yards on 20 carries. The Aggies rushed for 214 yards. The Aggies rolled up 21 points in the second quarter on a 2-yard Pavia run and his TD passes of 39 yards to Thomas and 42 yards to David.

AP
