Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton wins a 3rd term

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton won reelection amid a

slew of his own legal problems and dysfunction in his agency. His defeat

Tuesday of Democrat Rochelle Garza continues Republicans' decades of

dominance in Texas’ statewide offices. Paxton secured a third term to

continue his conservative legal challenges to the administration of

Democratic President Joe Biden. His victory came in the face of an array

of controversies, including disciplinary action by the state bar, an

FBI investigation and a long-delayed trial on securities fraud charges.

Paxton has denied wrongdoing but also has seen disarray in his office

and a wave of staff departures.