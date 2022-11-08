© 2022 KRWG
New Mexico congresswoman seeks to defend GOP foothold

KRWG | By AP
Published November 8, 2022 at 10:28 AM MST
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell is vying for a second term in a congressional district that stretches from the U.S. border with Mexico across desert oilfields and portions of Albuquerque. Herrell ran on a conservative platform of border security and unfettered support for the oil industry, while Democratic nominee Gabe Vasquez campaigned for access to economic opportunity, a humanitarian approach to immigration and greater accountability for climate change in a major energy production region. A victory by Herrell in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District would preserve a Republican foothold in a state where Democrats have otherwise dominated elections for federal and statewide offices.

