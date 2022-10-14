Early voting steady in Doña Ana County

LAS CRUCES, NM – Early in-person and absentee voting for the 2022 General Election began on October 11th at the Doña Ana County Government Center. In the first week, more than 2,400 county voters have cast ballots according to a news release from the Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office.

Early voting at the Government Center continues Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. until November 4th, and Saturday, November 5th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Alternate Early Voting Locations will be available starting October 22nd through November 5th, and will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. at the following locations:

• Anthony City Hall – 820 Highway 478, Anthony, NM

• Delores C. Wright Education Center – 400 E. Lisa Dr., Chaparral, NM

• Hatch High School – 170 E. Herrera Rd., Hatch, NM

• Sunland Park Doña Ana Community College – 3365 McNutt Rd., Sunland Park, NM

• Sonoma Elementary School – 4201 Northrise Dr., Las Cruces, NM

• NMSU Corbett Center – 1600 International Mall, Las Cruces, NM

• Las Cruces City Hall – 700 N. Main, Las Cruces, NM

• Mesilla Town Hall – 2231 Avenida de Mesilla, Mesilla, NM

Absentee ballots started going out this week to voters who have approved applications. Absentee applications are available online at NMVote.org, and the deadline to submit an application is November 3rd.

Voters who wish to vote via absentee ballot can return their absentee ballots through postal mail, in any secured container, at any polling location, or at the Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office. Pursuant to the New Mexico Election Code, caregivers and immediate family members may also return an absentee ballot on behalf of a voter.

The secured container at the Dolores C. Wright Education Center is temporarily unavailable for absentee drop-off. However, the center will still open on October 22nd for early voting. The deadline to return absentee ballots is Election Day, November 8th, by 7:00 p.m.

Qualified electors may register to vote or update their existing registration information before they vote at all voting locations.

For information regarding elections in Doña Ana County, visit www.dacelections.com.