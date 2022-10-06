© 2022 KRWG
Lawsuit settled, film may resume after Alec Baldwin shooting

KRWG
Published October 6, 2022 at 8:33 AM MDT
The movie <em>Rust</em> was being filmed at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., where the fatal shooting took place in October.
The movie Rust was being filmed at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., where the fatal shooting took place in October of 2021.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of a cinematographer shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on the set of the film “Rust” has agreed to settle a lawsuit against Baldwin and the movie's producers, and production may resume on the project in January. Matthew Hutchins says in a statement that a settlement agreement has been reached in the New Mexico lawsuit over the death of his wife Halyna. Filming is expected to resume on “Rust” in January, with the same principal players as before. New Mexico regulators say the production company has failed to pay a fine for safety violations, and have scheduled a hearing for April. Baldwin, Halyna Hutchins and others were setting up a shot inside a chapel on set in October 2021 when the gun he was holding went off.

