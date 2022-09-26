New Mexico lawmaker removed from committee over allegations

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto has been removed from his position as chairman of the New Mexico Finance Authority interim committee. Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart announced the move Saturday, citing sexual harassment allegations against him. Stewart has appointed Sen. Nancy Rodriguez, D-Santa Fe, to replace Ivey-Soto on the committee. Stewart says it would be inappropriate for Ivey-Soto to remain in a position of authority “until the allegations are fully, fairly and transparently resolved.” Stewart also wants Ivey-Soto to step down from the Senate Rules Committee, the panel he leads during formal legislative sessions. However, she doesn’t have the power to remove him from that post unilaterally. Ivey-Soto has denied the harassment allegations.