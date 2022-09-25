New Mexico approves request for funds for prosecutions in 'Rust' shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has granted funds to pay for possible prosecutions connected to last year's fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported

Thursday that the state Board of Finance has greenlit more than $317,000 to cover the cost of investigating potential charges in the “Rust” shooting.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies made an emergency request for the funds. As many as four people could face charges, according to a copy of the request obtained by the newspaper. But Carmack-Altwies did not say anyone definitely would. Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when it went off, killing her.

Information from: Santa Fe New Mexican.