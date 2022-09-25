© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

New Mexico approves request for funds for prosecutions in 'Rust' shooting

KRWG | By AP
Published September 25, 2022 at 8:31 AM MDT
Mary Carmack-Altwies.jpg
https://www.facebook.com/1stJDA
/
First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has granted funds to pay for possible prosecutions connected to last year's fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported

Thursday that the state Board of Finance has greenlit more than $317,000 to cover the cost of investigating potential charges in the “Rust” shooting.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies made an emergency request for the funds. As many as four people could face charges, according to a copy of the request obtained by the newspaper. But Carmack-Altwies did not say anyone definitely would. Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when it went off, killing her.

Information from: Santa Fe New Mexican.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP