New Mexico bars commissioner from office for insurrection

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state district court judge has disqualified Otero County commissioner and Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin from holding public office. State District Court Judge Francis Mathew issued a ruling Tuesday that permanently prohibits Griffin from holding or seeking local or federal office. Griffin was previously convicted in federal court of a misdemeanor for entering the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021. He was sentenced to 14 days and given credit for time served. The judge's decision means Griffin will lose his seat on the commission, which he can choose to appeal.

