Border Officials: 9 migrants found dead in Rio Grande at Texas

Officials say at least nine migrants died when dozens attempted a hazardous crossing of the Rio Grande river near Eagle Pass, Texas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement Saturday that it responded Thursday to a report of a large number if people crossing the Mexican border. CBP says U.S. officials recovered six bodies, while Mexican teams recovered three more. It says U.S. crews rescued 37 migrants from the river and detained 16 more, while Mexican officials took 39 migrants into custody.

CBP says officials on both sides of the border continue to search for victims.