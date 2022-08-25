New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID-19

SANTA FE- New Mexico Governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning, according to a news release from her office.

Governor Lujan Grisham issued the following statement through her office Thursday:

"I am very grateful to be experiencing only mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted against COVID-19. Per medical guidance, I have also started a course of the antiviral Paxlovid. I am thankful for the support of my family and staff and will continue my work on behalf of New Mexicans while working remotely."

The Governor also encouraged all New Mexicans to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. Those interested can schedule an appointment at cv.nmhealth.org.

The Governor's office said Governor Lujan Grisham is currently isolating at the governor’s residence. According to the office, this is the first time Gov. Lujan Grisham has tested positive for COVID-19.

