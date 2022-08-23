© 2022 KRWG
Afghan refugee faces murder charge in third Muslim killing

KRWG | By AP
Published August 23, 2022 at 8:26 AM MDT
This photo released Aug. 9, 2022, by the Albuquerque Police Department shows Muhammad Syed. Syed.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Afghan refugee charged in the slayings of two Muslim men is facing new charges in the shooting death of another man in the parking lot of a refugee resettlement agency on Aug. 5. A grand jury indicted Muhammad Syed in the three killings Monday. He is also the primary suspect in the shooting death of a Muslim shop owner in November 2021. Syed, 51, has denied any involvement in the killings that shook New Mexico’s Muslim community. His public defenders declined to comment Monday. The indictment also includes charges of tampering with evidence. A state district last week ordered Syed held without bond pending trial.

