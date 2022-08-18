Governor: Film company relocating headquarters to Las Cruces

SANTA FE. N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says California-based 828 Productions will relocate its headquarters to Las Cruces, joining Netflix and NBCUniversal as film partners with the state. The Albuquerque Journal reports that 828 Productions plans to invest $75 million to build a 300,000-square-foot studio and 20-acre back lot over the next six years, creating at least 100 high-paying jobs in Las Cruces. Lujan Grisham said 828 Productions’ move will create at least 100 new jobs in southern New Mexico and spend $350 million on productions over the next decade. The Journal reports that the film company intends to shoot its first production in the new Las Cruces Studio before the end of this year.