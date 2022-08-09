Albuquerque Police say suspect in murders of four Muslim men has been detained

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP)— Albuquerque police say they have detained the “primary

suspect” in the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico’s largest city. The city’s

police chief on Tuesday announced the update on Twitter.

Chief Harold Medina says officers found the vehicle that investigators believe was

involved in a recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque. The driver

is believed to be the primary suspect in the deaths. No other

information was immediately available. Police say they will provide an

update on Tuesday afternoon. The victims are Naeem Hussain, Muhammad

Afzaal Hussain, Aftab Hussein and Mohammad Ahmadi. The killings began in

November with Ahmadi's death.