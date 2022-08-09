Albuquerque Police say suspect in murders of four Muslim men has been detained
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP)— Albuquerque police say they have detained the “primary
suspect” in the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico’s largest city. The city’s
police chief on Tuesday announced the update on Twitter.
Chief Harold Medina says officers found the vehicle that investigators believe was
involved in a recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque. The driver
is believed to be the primary suspect in the deaths. No other
information was immediately available. Police say they will provide an
update on Tuesday afternoon. The victims are Naeem Hussain, Muhammad
Afzaal Hussain, Aftab Hussein and Mohammad Ahmadi. The killings began in
November with Ahmadi's death.